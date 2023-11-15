CM reviews WCLA projects, emphasizes timely completion

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting at his office here on Tuesday, reviewed the prog­ress on Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) projects.

During the session, the res­toration of Kharak Singh’s historic mansion took center stage, with plans to refurbish its rooms for tourism pro­motion, ensuring standard facilities for tourists’ accom­modation. CM Mohsin Naqvi directed the initiation of nec­essary steps for relocating the Rim Market and accelerating work on the Lahore Fort Cafe. The meeting also assessed progress on the restoration projects for the historical gates of Lahore and fort Kohna Qasim Bagh in Multan.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the timely completion of these projects, emphasizing the res­toration of the wall around the historical gates to its original condition for full protection.

Highlighting the historical significance of Lahore’s gates and fort Kohna Qasim Bagh in Multan, the CM envisioned them becoming key attractions for tourists post-restoration. The meeting disclosed plans to remove poles on Mall Road to restore its historical character, with post-restoration manage­ment involving the hiring of experts. During the briefing, WCLA DG Kamran Lashari re­vealed swift progress in the restoration of Bradley Hall in Lahore, a venue where notable figures like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Gandhi, and Bhagat Singh have addressed. The his­toric Barkat Ali Islamia Hall in Lahore is also undergoing res­toration. The authority is com­mitted to restoring 10 shrines to their historical and ancient conditions. The meeting was attended by Provincial minis­ters Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development Board, sec­retaries of Local Government, Housing, Communication and Works, Auqaf, Finance, Com­missioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner, and other relevant officers.

Meanwhile, Punjab Caretak­er Chief Minister Mohsin Naq­vi, during a meeting at CM’s Officer on Tuesday, reviewed the establishment of model agricultural centers in Punjab.

During the session, a stra­tegic decision was made to establish nine such centers across Punjab. He directed formulating a comprehensive plan to ensure farmers have centralized access to a spec­trum of services, emphasizing the implementation of mea­sures aimed at modernizing the agricultural sector.

The participants were briefed on the Okara-based model agriculture center dur­ing the meeting. Stressing the importance of a thorough plan, the CM urged the de­velopment of a detailed blue­print for the establishment of these model agri centers. At the divisional level, these centers are poised to become comprehensive hubs offering essential services to farmers all under one roof. Facilities, including seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, agricultural ma­chinery and equipment will be made available to farmers at these centers. Further, the meeting highlighted that these centers will encompass mar­keting and storage facilities for a variety of produce, including fruits, vegetables and other commodities. The phased pro­gram for the establishment of model agri centers will extend to districts as well. Provincial Minister SM Tanveer, Chair­man Planning & Development, Secretary Agriculture and agri experts attended the meeting.