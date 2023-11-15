Construction of six highways underway in Sialkot

SIALKOT - The construction of six main highways under the city package of the Punjab government is going on rapidly and instructions have been issued to com­plete the work by the mid of December.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shah Mir Iqbal during a meeting in the DC Office on Tuesday. Shah Mir Iqbal said that under the city package, the cost of construction of six roads was estimated Rs1,091 million. The deputy commis­sioner said the aim of the project was to improve infrastructure in the industrially important city. He said that for timely completion of the package, the work was being monitored on a daily basis.

DPO HOLDS OPEN COURT

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal held an open kutchery at Ugoki police sta­tion. The SHO, investigation officers of relevant cases, plaintiffs of serious cases, and a large num­ber of locals attended it. The DPO issued orders to officers concerned to redress the grievances of plaintiffs on merit. He said that departmental ac­tion had been initiated against negligent officers. “The aim of open kutcheries is to reduce the bar­rier between the police and the public by making it easier for citizens to access officers and solve their problems at their doorsteps,” he added.