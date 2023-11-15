Critical charges against ex-spy master may affect institutions: SC

Giving ruling on a complaint filed against Lt Gen (R) Faiz Hameed, apex court says its direct intervention under Article 184(3) of the Constitution may adversely affect rights of others.
ISLAMABAD - Giving its written order on a plea filed against former Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed by the owner of a housing society, the Supreme Court ruled the allegations are of an extremely serious nature, and if true, undoubtedly would undermine the reputation of the Federal Government, the Armed Forces, ISI and Pakistan Rangers, therefore, it cannot be left unattended.
However, the nature of a case filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution is different from other cases, for a number of reasons, the court ruled.
The three-member bench of the apex bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and comprising Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Aminuddin Khan, had disposed of the constitutional petition last week. The petitioner, who is the owner of Top City Housing Society, had alleged that Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who was then serving in the Armed Forces and working with ISI, misused his office, and on his directions crimes were committed against the applicant and his family by raiding his residence and business offices; detaining the applicant and his family members and robbing him and his family members of their properties. The apex court noted in its written order that the respondent No. 1 is the ‘Federation of Pakistan’, respondents No. 2 to 4 are named officers of the Armed Forces, and they and respondent No. 5 were, at the relevant time, working in the ISI and respondent No. 6 are ‘100 unknown persons’. “We enquired from the learned counsel how Article 184(3) of the Constitution could be invoked in respect of a private complaint/grievance, how the application could be categorized as a matter of public importance and enforcement of which fundamental rights was sought,” added the bench.
It further said that the counsel Hafeez-ur-Rehman Ch. stated that the respondents No. 2 to 5 had violated the fundamental rights of the applicant when they used their important positions. He further stated that no authority would entertain a complaint/grievance, let alone proceed against them.
Then, the Additional Attorney-General for Pakistan (AAG) was called upon to assist the Court and was enquired whether the applicant has any other adequate alternate remedy, and whether his apprehension that his complaint/grievance would not be heard is correct. The AAG stated that there are a number of remedies available to the applicant, including approaching the Ministry of Defence as the complaint/grievance pertains to a period when the said respondents were serving officers in the Armed Forces and/or to file a criminal case, including one for malicious prosecution, and/or to file a suit for damages, or to do all these. The AAG also stated that if a complaint is addressed to the Ministry of Defence of the Government of Pakistan it will be given due consideration.
The bench stated in the order, “Firstly, the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution exercises original power, and whenever original power is exercised it must be done cautiously. Secondly, where there exists other forum(s) to attend to the same it is best that they first do so. Thirdly, against the decision of a High Court appeals may come before this Court under Article 185 of the Constitution. Fourthly, direct intervention by this Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution may adversely affect the rights of others.”
However, the apex court said, “The applicant apprehends that his complaint/grievance would not be entertained by the Ministry of Defence, because the said respondents had held senior positions in the Armed Forces. However, the learned AAG has assured us that the complaint/grievance will be given due consideration, and we have no reason to doubt this statement made on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, therefore, the apprehension of the applicant is misplaced. Accordingly, if the applicant submits a complaint/grievance to the Ministry of Defence of the Government of Pakistan, it shall be dealt with in accordance with law. “ It continued that the applicant will also be at liberty to avail the above-mentioned, and any other legal remedies, in accordance with law. Later, the bench disposed of the plea.