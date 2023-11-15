Dacoit killed after ‘encounter’ with police

VEHARI - One dacoit was killed while another sustained bullet injuries after encounter between a police team and dacoits at Ghulam Shah in limits of Lud­dan police station, in Vehari. According to police sources, acting on tip-off, a police team conducted raid at Ghulam Shah to arrest two dacoits, Mush­taq and Asghar. During raid, the dacoits opened fire at police van. The police also retaliated and during exchange of fire, one dacoit named Mush­taq died. However, other dacoit Asghar sustained injuries. The injured dacoit was shifted to DHQ hospital. The police are also conducting raids to arrest the other accomplices of the dacoits.