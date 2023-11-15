DC Larkana chairs meeting to formulate strategy for next polio round

LARKANA-Deputy Commissioner Larkana Jaweed Ahmed Kumbhar preside over a meeting of District EPI & Polio Eradication Committee, here at his office, on Tuesday. The previous polio round was discussed in the meeting, while the strategy for the next polio round was also formulated. Addressing the meeting, DC Larkana Jaweed Ahmed Kumbhar that polio is a crippling disease from which every child up to 5 years of age must be administered OPV against polio. All arrangements should be completed for its elimination campaign, so that no child is left behind to administer polio drops during the polio campaign, he added.

He urged the officers of the Health Department, elected representatives, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children, aged 5 years, during the anti-polio campaign, from November 27, 2023 upto December 03, 2023. He directed the officers of the district health department to make all out efforts for eradication of Polio from the District.

DC Larkana has given strict instructions to the officials of the health department to make the 6-days polio eradication campaign in Larkana district, a success and said that no child should be deprived of vaccinations during the polio campaign. The officials of the health department Larkana gave a briefing to the DC Larkana about the preparations made in connection with the polio campaign. He directed the officials to ensure that children under 05 years of age are vaccinated against polio. He also said that the polio teams must go to the areas where the rainwater is still standing; special arrangements should be made for this. He said that wherever there are rain/flood affected areas, children should be given polio drops in any case.

Jaweed Ahmed Kumbhar said that polio teams should be constituted at Union council and union committee level and committees should be formed to monitor them. He said that the target set for polio vaccination should be completed in any case. She said that polio is a crippling disease, for which a campaign has been going on for many years. The Sindh government is paying special attention to the polio campaign, he said.