DC orders fresh survey for demarcation of commercial, industrial, residential zones

MULTAN - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer Tuesday ordered officials to survey afresh the Multan area falling under the purview of district council for demarcation of its industrial, commercial and residential zones to execute master plan in a flawless manner.
Presiding over a planning committee meeting of district council, the DC said that consultant would be engaged to demarcate six site development zones.
He said that proposals would be sent to Punjab government for suitable environment-friendly utilisation of the area identified as Green Area. Moreover, he added, recommendations would also be sent for necessary amendments in the land-use rules.
New commercial and residential zones would be demarcated to resolve the problem of housing accommodation of rising population, he added.
Rizwan Qadeer said, he has also instructed Multan Development Authority (MDA) and Metropolitan Corporation to improve town planning. Earlier, Chief Officer District Council Muhammad Hussain Bangash gave a detailed briefing on planning rules.
GOVT COMMITTED TO COMBAT TERRORISM: ACS SAQIB
Additional Chief Secretary Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar on Tuesday while chairing a meeting at South Punjab Secretariat emphasised the government’s resolute commitment to combating terrorism.
The meeting, aimed at ensuring the maintenance of law and order in the region, was attended by key officials including Additional IG Police South Punjab Maqsood ul Hasan, Commissioner Engr Aamir Khattak and other prominent figures.
The ACS commended the vigilance of all security agencies, stressing the importance of regular intelligence committee meetings at the divisional and district levels.
These meetings, he noted, play a crucial role in fostering collaboration between administration and security forces, contributing significantly to the preservation of law and order.
Additional IG Police Maqsood ul Hasan echoed the sentiment, assuring, the police force possesses the capabilities to thwart terrorist elements effectively.
He lauded the exemplary performance of security agencies in information tracking and tracing.
In directives issued to police officers, he emphasised providing full security to foreign engineers and tourists, alongwith reinforcing the security of vital installations and offices.
Furthermore, Maqsood ul Hasan outlined measures to intensify security efforts, including closely monitoring inter-provincial and inter-district check posts and increasing mobile security squads in urban areas.
These steps aimed to fortify the overall security infrastructure and ensure the safety of both local and foreign individuals, he maintained.
Overall, the strategic meeting, attended by key stakeholders, underscored the collaborative efforts of the government and security agencies in South Punjab to maintain a robust and vigilant stance against potential security threats.