DC orders fresh survey for demarcation of commercial, industrial, residential zones

MULTAN - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer Tuesday ordered officials to survey afresh the Multan area falling under the purview of district council for demarcation of its industri­al, commercial and residential zones to execute master plan in a flawless manner.

Presiding over a planning com­mittee meeting of district coun­cil, the DC said that consultant would be engaged to demarcate six site development zones.

He said that proposals would be sent to Punjab government for suitable environment-friendly utilisation of the area identified as Green Area. Moreover, he add­ed, recommendations would also be sent for necessary amend­ments in the land-use rules.

New commercial and residen­tial zones would be demarcated to resolve the problem of hous­ing accommodation of rising population, he added.

Rizwan Qadeer said, he has also instructed Multan Develop­ment Authority (MDA) and Met­ropolitan Corporation to improve town planning. Earlier, Chief Of­ficer District Council Muhammad Hussain Bangash gave a detailed briefing on planning rules.

GOVT COMMITTED TO COMBAT TERRORISM: ACS SAQIB

Additional Chief Secretary Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar on Tues­day while chairing a meeting at South Punjab Secretariat empha­sised the government’s resolute commitment to combating ter­rorism.

The meeting, aimed at ensur­ing the maintenance of law and order in the region, was attend­ed by key officials including Ad­ditional IG Police South Punjab Maqsood ul Hasan, Commission­er Engr Aamir Khattak and other prominent figures.

The ACS commended the vigi­lance of all security agencies, stressing the importance of regular intelligence committee meetings at the divisional and district levels.

These meetings, he noted, play a crucial role in fostering collab­oration between administration and security forces, contributing significantly to the preservation of law and order.

Additional IG Police Maqsood ul Hasan echoed the sentiment, assuring, the police force pos­sesses the capabilities to thwart terrorist elements effectively.

He lauded the exemplary per­formance of security agencies in information tracking and tracing.

In directives issued to police officers, he emphasised provid­ing full security to foreign en­gineers and tourists, alongwith reinforcing the security of vital installations and offices.

Furthermore, Maqsood ul Hasan outlined measures to in­tensify security efforts, including closely monitoring inter-pro­vincial and inter-district check posts and increasing mobile se­curity squads in urban areas.

These steps aimed to fortify the overall security infrastruc­ture and ensure the safety of both local and foreign individu­als, he maintained.

Overall, the strategic meeting, attended by key stakeholders, underscored the collaborative efforts of the government and security agencies in South Pun­jab to maintain a robust and vigilant stance against potential security threats.