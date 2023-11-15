DG LDA orders stringent action on parking law violations

LAHORE - Commissioner and Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, held a comprehen­sive meeting addressing pivotal issues within LDA and Traffic En­gineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) here on Tuesday. The session encompassed en­lightening updates on reforms across diverse facets of the

LDA and the TEPA, with Ad­ditional DGs delivering detailed briefings on their wings progress. Noteworthy insights into hous­ing, town planning, and metro­politan projects were shared, emphasizing the commitment to reforms and overarching goals. A spotlight on IT-based advance­ments showcased strides in re­cord digitization, underlining the commitment to modernization. The LDA’s chief engineer present­ed an overview of ongoing city projects, while TEPA’s chief engi­neer outlined plans to invigorate the enforcement wing.

The DG LDA issued directives for stringent actions against parking law violations, urging collaborative efforts by Town Planning and TEPA. The TEPA received instructions to enhance fines and fees collection mecha­nism, aligning with the pursuit of effective governance.