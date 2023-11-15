Distt admin imposes heavy fines on factories, vehicles for causing smog

BAHAWALPUR - A meeting was held on Tuesday under the chair­manship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawal­pur Zaheer Anwar Jappa to review measures taken against smog.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mu­hammad Sarwar, Additional Deputy Commission­er Finance Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Com­missioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, assistant commissioners, Assistant Director Environment Ansir Abbas, Deputy Director Local Government Muhammad Khurshid, System Network Adminis­trator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan and officers of other relevant departments were present.

The DC said that the officers of the relevant departments should work actively in the field to eliminate smog.

He directed that the crop residues and garbage should not be burnt. In case of any violation, le­gal action should be taken immediately.

He said that legal action should also be taken against the owners of factories and vehicles that emit smoke. He said that kilns should be made functional under zigzag technology.

He said that work should be done effectively to make the environment clean and green. Assistant Director of Environment Ansir Abbas informed the meeting that since June 1, a fine of more than Rs3.3 million has been imposed on violators of zigzag technology and 131 FIRs have been registered in different police stations.

He said that smoke-producing factories were also fined Rs100,000 and 15 FIRs were registered. He further informed that a fine of Rs0.78 million was imposed for the burning of the crop residue and seven FIRs were registered. A fine of Rs1.8 million was imposed while taking action against the smoke-emitting vehicles and 160 vehicles were impounded.

He said that efforts are being made to eradicate smog throughout the district and the concerned officers and staff are active in the field.

PERFORMANCE OF PCM EVALUATED IN MEETING

Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Za­heer Anwar Jappa Tuesday said that price con­trol magistrates should get active in the field to provide relief to people by ensuring the sale of items at fixed prices. He directed to remove encroachments so that people could move eas­ily. The deputy commissioner was reviewing the performances of price control magistrates in a meeting held under his chairmanship in the committee room of his office.