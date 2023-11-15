Dr Kausar for enhancing agri products exports to Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD-Caretaker Federal Minister Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik on Tuesday said that Pakistan was exporting rice, potato, kinnow, fresh mango, sesame seeds, dried chilies, bamboo sticks etc to Uzbekistan, which needs to be further enhanced.

“Department of Plant Protection (DPP) will extend all facilitations to enhance bilateral trade of agricultural goods between Pakistan and Uzbekistan under provisions of Pakistan Plant Quarantine Rules 2019,” said Caretaker Prime Minister in a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid A. Khodjaev. The minister said that in 2022-23 Pakistan exported various animal products and by products to Uzbekistan worth R. 14,057 million that mainly include meat and meat product and poultry eggs. He said that Pakistan is rich in goat genetic resources and ranks as the third largest goat producing country globally, Pakistan is home to approximately 25 distinct goat breeds with an estimated population of 87.4 million each with its own unique characteristics and attributes.

Caretaker federal minister said that efforts have been made to strengthen economic times between Uzbekistan and Pakistan. Both countries are part of regional organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik said Uzbekistan has a diverse economy with agriculture, natural resources and manufacturing playing key roles