ECP dismisses allegations of cabinet’s asset disclosure refusal

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday clarified that it has not refused to share asset details of the caretaker Prime Minister and cabinet members. The ECP spokesperson confirmed that the assets of the federal cabinet, including the Prime Minister, had been duly submitted to the commission by Section 230 (3) of the Election Act 2017. According to regulations, once the Commission green lights the publication of statements under Section 230(3) and Election Rules 170(3) in the Official Gazette, it becomes officially documented. Individuals have the option to obtain copies of declarations published under Section 138 in the official gazette by submitting an application and completing the necessary payment at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad, according to the press release. It also rejected media reports that it has apologized to provide copies of the assets’ declarations of the Caretaker Prime Minister and the Ministers. The spokesperson clarified that the said returns have been submitted to the Election Commission under Section 230 (3) of the Election Act 2017. Under Section 138, the spokesperson said copies of the declarations published in the official gazette can be obtained after application and payment of the relevant fee at the Election Commission Secretariat Islamabad.