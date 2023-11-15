ECP dismisses allegations of cabinet’s asset disclosure refusal

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday clarified that it has not refused to share asset details of the caretaker Prime Minister and cabi­net members. The ECP spokesperson confirmed that the assets of the fed­eral cabinet, including the Prime Min­ister, had been duly submitted to the commission by Section 230 (3) of the Election Act 2017. According to regu­lations, once the Commission green lights the publication of statements under Section 230(3) and Election Rules 170(3) in the Official Gazette, it becomes officially documented. Indi­viduals have the option to obtain cop­ies of declarations published under Section 138 in the official gazette by submitting an application and com­pleting the necessary payment at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad, according to the press re­lease. It also rejected media reports that it has apologized to provide cop­ies of the assets’ declarations of the Caretaker Prime Minister and the Min­isters. The spokesperson clarified that the said returns have been submitted to the Election Commission under Sec­tion 230 (3) of the Election Act 2017. Under Section 138, the spokesperson said copies of the declarations pub­lished in the official gazette can be ob­tained after application and payment of the relevant fee at the Election Com­mission Secretariat Islamabad.