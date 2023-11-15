Wednesday, November 15, 2023
ECP dismisses allegations of cabinet’s asset disclosure refusal

ECP spokesperson confirms that assets of federal cabinet, including Prime Minister duly submitted to commission by Section 230 (3) of the Election Act 2017

Our Staff Reporter
November 15, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday clarified that it has not refused to share asset details of the caretaker Prime Minister and cabi­net members. The ECP spokesperson confirmed that the assets of the fed­eral cabinet, including the Prime Min­ister, had been duly submitted to the commission by Section 230 (3) of the Election Act 2017. According to regu­lations, once the Commission green lights the publication of statements under Section 230(3) and Election Rules 170(3) in the Official Gazette, it becomes officially documented. Indi­viduals have the option to obtain cop­ies of declarations published under Section 138 in the official gazette by submitting an application and com­pleting the necessary payment at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad, according to the press re­lease. It also rejected media reports that it has apologized to provide cop­ies of the assets’ declarations of the Caretaker Prime Minister and the Min­isters. The spokesperson clarified that the said returns have been submitted to the Election Commission under Sec­tion 230 (3) of the Election Act 2017. Under Section 138, the spokesperson said copies of the declarations pub­lished in the official gazette can be ob­tained after application and payment of the relevant fee at the Election Com­mission Secretariat Islamabad.

