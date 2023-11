LAHORE-EFU General Insurance Ltd., the leading non-life insurer in Pakistan, was honoured with the 13th Annual Fire & Safety Award 2023 at an event organised by the National Forum of Environment & Health at a hotel. The award was received by Wahaj Ur Rehman Khan from EFU General Insurance. This laurel is yet another testament to EFU General’s ongoing commitment to adopting and implementing robust fire and safety management systems across its network throughout Pakistan.