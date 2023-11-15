Elizabeth Debicki honours late Princess Diana ahead of ‘The Crown’ release

LONDON-Elizabeth Debicki paid homage to the late Princess Diana by re-creating her iconic Vogue cover look ahead of The Crown season 6 release. The legendary cover photo of the People’s Princess was captured by French photographer Patrick Demarchelier in December, 1992, just five years before Prince William and Harry’s mother tragic demise. Elizabeth, who portrays Diana’s character in Netflix popular series, transformed herself into the late royal figure’s versatile look. The actress stunned in a body fitted black neck sweater and Diana’s signature blonde hairstyle. The Crown, a show based on the British royal family is all set to release in two parts on November 16 and December 14. The highly anticipated last and sixth season of the series will revolve around Princess Diana’s final days and her fatal car accident which took place in 1997 in Paris.