Enmity claims life of aged man

FAISALABAD - A sexagenarian man was shot dead over an old enmity in the area of Thikriwala police station. A police spokesperson said here on Tuesday that one Yasir resident of Chak 83-JB had an old rivalry with Azhar, etc of the same locality. To avenge the enmity, Azhar alongwith his accomplices reportedly opened fire at Yasir’s father Abdul Ghaffar when the later was going to bazaar for purchasing kitchen items. As a result, Abdul Ghaffar received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance. The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.