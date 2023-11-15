Wednesday, November 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Enmity claims life of aged man

Our Staff Reporter
November 15, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  A sexagenarian man was shot dead over an old enmity in the area of Thikriwala police station. A police spokesperson said here on Tuesday that one Yasir resident of Chak 83-JB had an old rivalry with Azhar, etc of the same locality. To avenge the enmity, Azhar alongwith his accomplices report­edly opened fire at Yasir’s father Abdul Ghaffar when the later was going to bazaar for purchasing kitchen items. As a result, Abdul Ghaffar received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance. The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem while fur­ther investigation was under progress, he added.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1699945620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023