Enmity claims life of aged man

FAISALABAD - A sexagenarian man was shot dead over an old enmity in the area of Thikriwala police station. A police spokesperson said here on Tuesday that one Yasir resident of Chak 83-JB had an old rivalry with Azhar, etc of the same locality. To avenge the enmity, Azhar alongwith his accomplices report­edly opened fire at Yasir’s father Abdul Ghaffar when the later was going to bazaar for purchasing kitchen items. As a result, Abdul Ghaffar received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance. The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem while fur­ther investigation was under progress, he added.