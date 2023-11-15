Eurovision Song Contest makes Liverpool’s United by Music slogan permanent

LONDON - The Eurovision Song Contest will keep the “United by Music” slogan for all future contests, it has announced. The BBC created the slogan for this year’s contest, which was held in Liverpool in May. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said it was “excited” to announce it would keep the slogan for good. It said: “The legacy of Liverpool’s good vibes lives on - with United By Music set to resonate from Merseyside to Malmö and well beyond.” Sweden’s Loreen was this year’s winner, and the 2024 contest will be held in Malmö next May. The EBU and and Swedish broadcaster SVT said the slogan “reflects the power of music to bring people together across the world”.This year’s song contest was hosted in the UK after 2022’s winners Ukraine were unable to host following Russia’s invasion. A different slogan has been used at the event every year since 2002, except in 2009 when no slogan accompanied the contest, the EBU said. The decision to retain United by Music “creates continuity and consistency for future Eurovision Song Contests by using the same powerful slogan in 2024 and at every subsequent event”. The event’s executive supervisor Martin Österdahl said: “After over 20 years of using different slogans, and as we approach our 70th anniversary, we feel we have found one that truly encapsulates our brand.