FG/Din Polo, Remounts win Patrons Aibak Polo Cup openers

LAHORE - FG/Din Polo and Remounts won the opening day matches of the Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup 2023 that rolled into action here at the Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday.

Team FG/Din Polo outpaced Newage Cables/Master Paints by 8-4½. Juan Cruz Greguol led the charge for the winning side, showcasing his prowess with five spectacular goals. Teammates Farhad Shaikh and Mumtaz Ab­bas Niazi added two and one goal, respectively. Meanwhile, Hamza Mawaz Khan scored a hat-trick of goals, and Sufi Mu­hammad Farooq struck one for Newage Cables/Master Paints.

The second match proved to be a nail-biting affair, culminat­ing in a sudden-death (fifth) chukker, where Remounts emerged triumphant with a narrow 7-6 margin against Diamond Paints. Argentina’s Abelenda stole the show with an impressive six goals, while Mohammad Naeem contrib­uted one. On the opposing side, Bilal Noon hammered a hat-trick, Saqib Khan Khakwani a brace, and Raja Temur Nadeem one goal for Diamond Paints.

The Lahore Polo Club wit­nessed a significant turnout of families and players, adding to the excitement of the enthrall­ing encounters. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, along with com­mittee members and other dig­nitaries, graced the occasion.

Expressing gratitude, Ma­lik Azam Hayat Noon ex­tended special thanks to the patrons, including Master Paints, Diamond Paints, Rijas Group, Guard Group, Platinum Homes, Newage Cables, Happy Cow Cheese, Din Group, and Fatima Group as their team captains this prestigious and historic tournament of the La­hore Polo Club.