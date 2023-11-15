Wednesday, November 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Funeral prayer of Pak Army martyrs offered

Funeral prayer of Pak Army martyrs offered
OUR STAFF REPORT
November 15, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Namaz-e-Janaza of sepoy Muhammad Sohail Shaheed (19), resident of dis­trict Tharparkar and sepoy Abdul­lah Shaheed (25), resident of district Mardan, who embraced shahadat on night 12/13 November 2023 at gen­eral area Mir Ali, North Waziristan district was offered in district Bannu on Tuesday. According to the ISPR, the martyred were laid to rest with full military honour. Senior serving mili­tary officers, relatives of the shuhada and large number of locals of the area attended the funerals. “These sacri­fices strengthen our resolve to stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all cost,” said the ISPR.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1699945620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023