Funeral prayer of Pak Army martyrs offered

ISLAMABAD - Namaz-e-Janaza of sepoy Muhammad Sohail Shaheed (19), resident of district Tharparkar and sepoy Abdullah Shaheed (25), resident of district Mardan, who embraced shahadat on night 12/13 November 2023 at general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan district was offered in district Bannu on Tuesday. According to the ISPR, the martyred were laid to rest with full military honour. Senior serving military officers, relatives of the shuhada and large number of locals of the area attended the funerals. “These sacrifices strengthen our resolve to stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all cost,” said the ISPR.