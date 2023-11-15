Funeral prayer of Pak Army martyrs offered

ISLAMABAD - Namaz-e-Janaza of sepoy Muhammad Sohail Shaheed (19), resident of dis­trict Tharparkar and sepoy Abdul­lah Shaheed (25), resident of district Mardan, who embraced shahadat on night 12/13 November 2023 at gen­eral area Mir Ali, North Waziristan district was offered in district Bannu on Tuesday. According to the ISPR, the martyred were laid to rest with full military honour. Senior serving mili­tary officers, relatives of the shuhada and large number of locals of the area attended the funerals. “These sacri­fices strengthen our resolve to stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all cost,” said the ISPR.