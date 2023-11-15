Gaza death toll soars to 11,320 amid relentless Israeli attacks, including 4,650 children

The Palestinian death toll from an ongoing Israeli onslaught in the Gaza Strip has surged to 11,320 people, the government media office said on Tuesday.

“The victims include 4,650 children and 3,145 women, while 29,200 others are injured,” the office said in a statement.

According to the statement, 3,600 other people remain unaccounted for, including 1,755 children.

“A total of 198 medics, 22 civil defense personnel and 51 journalists were also killed in the assaults,” it added.

“The Israeli aggression has forced 25 hospitals and 52 health care centers out of service, while 55 ambulances were targeted by Israeli forces,” the statement said.

The media office said 40 patients died inside the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City in the past five days amid an Israeli siege and fuel shortage.

“Eighty-two people were buried in a mass grave inside the medical complex because of the intransigence of the occupation, which is still completely besieging the hospital,” it added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have been damaged or destroyed in the Israeli offensive.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, stands 1,200, according to official figures.