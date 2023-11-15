Gaza’s embattled main hospital buries patients in mass grave

GAZA STRIP, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Gaza’s main hospital has been forced to bury scores of dead patients in a mass grave, its di­rector said Tuesday, as US President Joe Biden pressed Israel to protect the complex trapped in fierce combat. “There are bodies littered in the hospital complex and there is no longer electrici­ty at the morgues,” said Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiyah, adding that 179 bod­ies had been interred so far. “We were forced to bury them in a mass grave,” he said, adding that seven babies and 29 intensive care patients were among those who had died after fuel for the hos­pital’s generator ran out.

A witness said the smell of decomposing bod­ies was everywhere in the facility, but nighttime fighting and air strikes had been less intense compared to previous nights. The United Nations believes that thousands, and perhaps more than 10,000 people -- patients, staff and displaced ci­vilians -- may be inside and unable to escape be­cause of fierce fighting nearby. The health min­istry in Hamas-run Gaza says Israel’s relentless assault has killed 11,240 people, also mostly ci­vilians, including thousands of children. Israel’s military says 47 of its troops have been killed in Gaza. Biden called on Israel to use “less intrusive action relative to the hospital”, some of his most pointed comments on Israeli operations to date.

“The hospital must be protected,” he told report­ers, as international outrage builds over the death and suffering the war has inflicted on Gaza civil­ians. Israel’s top diplomat acknowledged Monday that his nation has “two or three weeks until inter­national pressure really steps up”.