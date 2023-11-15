Generation Safe

The UNICEF report, ‘The Climate Changed Child,’ serves as an alarming wake-up call, emphasising the pressing need to prioritise children’s well-being amidst the accelerating impacts of climate change. With 4.2 billion children anticipated to be born in the next three decades, the projected abnormal climate conditions they will face pose dire threats to their future.

This report starkly illustrates that almost one billion children currently grapple with high or extremely high water stress, with 739 million exposed to water scarcity and 436 million living in areas with both high water stress and inadequate drinking water services. Such harsh environmental conditions significantly endanger children’s health and well-being, making them more susceptible to illnesses and fatalities from preventable diseases.

Children, being more vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change, suffer disproportionately from pollution, extreme weather events, and environmental degradation. Their physical and mental health is uniquely vulnerable to polluted air, malnutrition, and extreme heat. Moreover, the alarming prevalence of high water scarcity and inadequate services among children underlines the urgency of addressing this crisis to prevent further risks to their lives.

Placing children at the forefront of global climate responses isn’t just a matter of their well-being; it’s a strategic move towards building resilient communities and robust economies. By prioritising children’s health and welfare, we can foster stronger, more adaptive communities that are better equipped to withstand environmental challenges, ultimately contributing to more sustainable and prosperous societies.

As world leaders convene for COP28, the necessity of decisive actions becomes increasingly evident. Urgent measures are crucial to secure a livable planet for future generations. Adaptation of social services, empowering children as environmental advocates, and fulfilling international sustainability agreements are imperative steps to safeguard children from the detrimental impacts of climate change.

UNICEF’s plea for immediate action resonates loudly. We cannot afford to sideline the needs of children any longer. Addressing their vulnerability to water scarcity, inadequate services, and the broader impacts of climate change is a moral imperative. It’s time for a unified, concerted effort from global leaders to protect our children, ensuring their right to a healthy and sustainable future.