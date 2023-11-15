Govt urged to probe AWKUM VC’s alleged corruption

Mardan - All Employees Association of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) leaders, at a news conference, announced to continue their protest till a probe is conducted against the vice-chancellor over reported corruption and also demanded placement of the vice-chancellor’s name in the exit control list (ECL).

A news conference held at the Mardan Press Club on Tuesday featured Chairman Mazammil Khan, President Adnan Saeed, Senior Vice President Jawad Sangar, General Secretary Inam Afridi, Focal Person Amir Ali Shah, Media Secretary Ali Khan, and other members of the All Employees Association, where they presented their demands. Khawaja Mohammad Khan Hoti, a central leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, participated in the protest alongside university employees.

The Association’s leaders opposed the relocation of 350 employees to the Timergara campus and the improper demotion of 71 employees. They expressed disapproval of VC Zahoorul Haq’s efforts to extend his tenure, deeming it unconstitutional, and called for a thorough government investigation into the substandard and incomplete projects carried out at the university in the last three years.

Their demands extended to inquiries into the mishandling of funds related to medical bills, the unauthorised use of seven vehicles for the vice-chancellor’s residence with associated fuel charges, violations of university and HEC laws. Additionally, they criticised a 110% increase in student fees and called for its reversal, along with a probe into illicit appointments under the VC.