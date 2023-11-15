Govt urged to resolve Pakistan Veterinary Pharmaceutical Association’s issues

LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt has urged the government to resolve the issues of the Pakistan Veterinary Pharmaceutical Association (PVPA) on priority basis. He expressed these views in a meeting with the PVPA delegation led by Dr. Saleh Mehmood. Other members of the association also spoke on the occasion. Adnan Khalid Butt said that the association is associated with the livestock sector, one of the major sectors of Pakistan, in view of which immediate solution to the problems faced by it is necessary. He said that the government should consult the association in the policy making process related to this sector. The delegation members said that the Pakistan Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Association was united by the dedication to improve animal health. They said that they believe in taking action and providing services that promote fairness and equality.