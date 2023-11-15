Govt urged to resolve Pakistan Veterinary Pharmaceutical Association’s issues

LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice Presi­dent Adnan Khalid Butt has urged the government to re­solve the issues of the Paki­stan Veterinary Pharmaceu­tical Association (PVPA) on priority basis. He expressed these views in a meeting with the PVPA delegation led by Dr. Saleh Mehmood. Other members of the association also spoke on the occasion. Adnan Khalid Butt said that the association is associated with the livestock sector, one of the major sectors of Paki­stan, in view of which imme­diate solution to the prob­lems faced by it is necessary. He said that the government should consult the associa­tion in the policy making pro­cess related to this sector. The delegation members said that the Pakistan Veterinary Phar­maceuticals Association was united by the dedication to improve animal health. They said that they believe in tak­ing action and providing ser­vices that promote fairness and equality.