Hamas-Israel fighting rages in Gaza amid heavy rains

Israeli army says seizes Gaza parliament, other Hamas bodies | Confirms deaths of two more troops, raising toll to 46 | OIC condemns bombing of Qatari Reconstruction Committee Headquarters.
GAZA/JERUSALEM - The Israeli army on Tuesday announced that it had captured a number of Hamas governmental sites in the heart of Gaza City as its troops engaged in fierce battles with Hamas gunmen in the city. In Israel, rocket barrages fired by Gazan fighters injured several people, including one person hospitalised in serious condition after shrapnel rained on part of Tel Aviv after an interception. The death toll of IDF soldiers killed in the Gaza ground operation rose to 46, with the military clearing for publication the names of two soldiers killed on Monday.
Military units “took over the Hamas parliament, the government building, the Hamas police headquarters and an engineering faculty that served as an institute for the production and development of weapons,” the army said in a statement.
At a Gaza camp for those forced to leave their homes by the war between Israel and Hamas, Ayman al-Jueidi tried to shift the pooling rainwater weighing down his makeshift shelter.
As he went along, the Palestinian stopped to catch a few drops in his mouth and splash a little on himself.
Like many others caught in the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, he had not showered for days.
The war has displaced almost 1.6 million people, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, leaving hundreds of thousands living in cramped shelters with little food and insufficient water. But on Tuesday those in the south woke up to yet another scourge: rain soaking their meagre belongings and threatening to bring waterborne diseases as it gathers in stagnating puddles.
“We are completely soaked, all of our clothes are soaked, our mattresses, our blankets too, even a dog could not live like this,” said Jueidi, who has set himself up in the courtyard of a UN school in Rafah at the southern extremity of the Gaza Strip.
Those with access to waterproof sheeting are shoring up their makeshift homes. Others are using plastic bags to strengthen their defences against the rain. Gaza’s embattled main hospital buries patients in mass grave Gaza’s main hospital has been forced to bury scores of dead patients in a mass grave, its director said Tuesday, as US President Joe Biden pressed Israel to protect the complex trapped in fierce combat. “There are bodies littered in the hospital complex and there is no longer electricity at the morgues,” said Al-Shifa hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiyah, adding that 179 bodies had been interred so far.
“We were forced to bury them in a mass grave,” he said, adding that seven babies and 29 intensive care patients were among those who had died after fuel for the hospital’s generator ran out. A witness said the smell of decomposing bodies was everywhere in the facility, but nighttime fighting and air strikes had been less intense compared to previous nights. The United Nations believes that thousands, and perhaps more than 10,000 people -- patients, staff and displaced civilians -- may be inside and unable to escape because of fierce fighting nearby. The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says Israel’s relentless assault has killed 11,240 people, also mostly civilians, including thousands of children.
Meanwhile, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday strongly condemned the bombing of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip’s headquarters by the Israeli Defence Forces. It described the attack as part of the ongoing military aggression targeting Palestinian civilians and civilian properties in the Strip, including hospitals, schools, universities, houses of worship and residential homes, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, a statement issued from the OIC Secretariat, Jeddah said.
“The OIC renews its call to the international community to step in and compel Israel, the occupying power, to abide by international humanitarian law and relevant resolutions of the United Nations, the most recent of which was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 26 October 2023 demanding protection for civilians, civilian properties, those delivering humanitarian assistance as well as assets and facilities. It also called for the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza,” the statement further said.