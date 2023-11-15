Hamas-Israel fighting rages in Gaza amid heavy rains

Israeli army says seizes Gaza parliament, other Hamas bodies | Confirms deaths of two more troops, raising toll to 46 | OIC condemns bombing of Qatari Reconstruction Committee Headquarters.

GAZA/JERUSALEM - The Israeli army on Tuesday an­nounced that it had captured a number of Hamas governmental sites in the heart of Gaza City as its troops engaged in fierce battles with Hamas gunmen in the city. In Israel, rocket barrages fired by Gazan fight­ers injured several people, includ­ing one person hospitalised in seri­ous condition after shrapnel rained on part of Tel Aviv after an intercep­tion. The death toll of IDF soldiers killed in the Gaza ground operation rose to 46, with the military clearing for publication the names of two sol­diers killed on Monday.

Military units “took over the Hamas parliament, the government build­ing, the Hamas police headquar­ters and an engineering faculty that served as an institute for the produc­tion and development of weapons,” the army said in a statement.

At a Gaza camp for those forced to leave their homes by the war be­tween Israel and Hamas, Ayman al-Jueidi tried to shift the pooling rainwater weighing down his make­shift shelter.

As he went along, the Palestinian stopped to catch a few drops in his mouth and splash a little on himself.

Like many others caught in the hu­manitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, he had not showered for days.

The war has displaced almost 1.6 million people, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UN­RWA, leaving hundreds of thousands living in cramped shelters with little food and insufficient water. But on Tuesday those in the south woke up to yet another scourge: rain soaking their meagre belongings and threat­ening to bring waterborne diseases as it gathers in stagnating puddles.

“We are completely soaked, all of our clothes are soaked, our mat­tresses, our blankets too, even a dog could not live like this,” said Jueidi, who has set himself up in the court­yard of a UN school in Rafah at the southern extremity of the Gaza Strip.

Those with access to waterproof sheeting are shoring up their make­shift homes. Others are using plas­tic bags to strengthen their defenc­es against the rain. Gaza’s embattled main hospital buries patients in mass grave Gaza’s main hospital has been forced to bury scores of dead patients in a mass grave, its direc­tor said Tuesday, as US President Joe Biden pressed Israel to protect the complex trapped in fierce combat. “There are bodies littered in the hos­pital complex and there is no lon­ger electricity at the morgues,” said Al-Shifa hospital director Moham­mad Abu Salmiyah, adding that 179 bodies had been interred so far.

“We were forced to bury them in a mass grave,” he said, adding that sev­en babies and 29 intensive care pa­tients were among those who had died after fuel for the hospital’s gen­erator ran out. A witness said the smell of decomposing bodies was ev­erywhere in the facility, but night­time fighting and air strikes had been less intense compared to pre­vious nights. The United Nations be­lieves that thousands, and perhaps more than 10,000 people -- patients, staff and displaced civilians -- may be inside and unable to escape because of fierce fighting nearby. The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says Is­rael’s relentless assault has killed 11,240 people, also mostly civilians, including thousands of children.

Meanwhile, Organisation of Islam­ic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday strongly condemned the bombing of the Qatari Committee for the Recon­struction of the Gaza Strip’s head­quarters by the Israeli Defence Forc­es. It described the attack as part of the ongoing military aggression tar­geting Palestinian civilians and civil­ian properties in the Strip, includ­ing hospitals, schools, universities, houses of worship and residential homes, in flagrant violation of inter­national humanitarian law, a state­ment issued from the OIC Secretar­iat, Jeddah said.

“The OIC renews its call to the in­ternational community to step in and compel Israel, the occupying power, to abide by international hu­manitarian law and relevant resolu­tions of the United Nations, the most recent of which was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 26 October 2023 demanding protec­tion for civilians, civilian properties, those delivering humanitarian assis­tance as well as assets and facilities. It also called for the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unimpeded deliv­ery of humanitarian aid to Gaza,” the statement further said.