Wednesday, November 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Health ministry launches campaign against sale of unregistered syringes  

APP
November 15, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Health has decided to launch a campaign against the sale of unregistered and banned conventional syringes. The initiative was finalized on the direction of Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan who had taken notice of the sale of unregistered banned traditional syringes across the country. In this regard, a market survey has been started on the instructions of the Minister for Health. The minister said that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued instructions to its field offices and the provincial health departments in this regard.

He said that repeated use of conventional syringes could lead to the spread of infectious diseases like hepatitis, AIDS, etc.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that strict action will be taken against criminals involved in the sale, distribution and stocking of banned products.

He said that the ministry has planned an integrated strategy to eliminate fake non-registered medicines across the country.

A New Milestone

Dr. Nadeem Jan said fake medical products were being raided all over the country by the National Task Force.

 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1699945620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023