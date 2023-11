The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declined the bail application of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

IHC Chief Justice Amer Farooq announced the reserved verdict. The court had earlier reserved the judgment after hearing both the sides.

The court also ordered to send the PTI VP Quraishi to jail.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi continues to face challenges as his bail request in the cipher case was declined.