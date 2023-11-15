Intellect battle

Artificial intelligence, encom­passing the knowledge and skills related to computers, ma­chines, robots, and smartphones, often sparks debates about its su­periority over human intelligence. As a biologist with postgraduate experience, I emphasise that chal­lenging the intricacies of Allah’s creation, human intelligence, is no small feat. Despite creating ar­tificial intelligence, humans are still uncovering the complexi­ty, speed, and techniques of their own intelligence.

Proof 1: Survival: Humans, the most evolved species on Earth, have adapted and evolved across diverse regions, contributing to increased biodiversity and envi­ronmental conditions. Numerous articles and academic records at­test to human evolution, such as Martin H. Truth’s work in Quater­nary Science Reviews (Novem­ber 2010). Human mobility and adaptability surpass artificial in­telligence systems, which strug­gle to survive in various envi­ronments. Artificial intelligence cannot compete with the intri­cate nervous system of the ani­mal brain (Reference: “A Critique of Pure Learning and What Arti­ficial Neural Networks Can Learn from Animal Brains” by Antho­ny M. Zador, Nature Communica­tions, 2019).

Proof 2: Problem Solving: The speed at which machines solve problems in seconds is a testa­ment to human intelligence and the development of computers. Contrary to the misconception that machines are already smart­er than humans, they are heavily dependent on human brains. Ma­chines, susceptible to errors, re­quire charging systems and lack the adaptability and survivabili­ty of humans in different temper­atures and atmospheres (Time Magazine, September 29, 2017).

In essence, these basic argu­ments, supported by evidence, un­derscore the superiority of human intelligence over computers and machines. Despite the advance­ments in artificial intelligence, his­tory proves that the success in the world, including the development of artificial intelligence, is a result of human ingenuity.

MARYAM AFGHANI,

Lahore.