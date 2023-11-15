Is child labour offence?

Child labour is itself defines that a child is doing labouring and this drsatic issue is faced on the initial stag worldwide. Child labour has been persistent prob­lem, majority of children are de­prived from their rights. They ought to risk their lives because there is no other option in their hands. I consider it the bad luck or an unfortunate life for a child.

One of the major child labour reason is poverty and lack of ed­ucation. Most of uneducated par­ents sell their child for money which would they survive there life and some mechor children don’t want to burdening their par­ents, so they wish to be the right hand of their parents.

Child labor is banned in many countries like Pakistan, Yemen, In­dia, Afghanistan and few more countries, According to article 11.3 of the constitution of Pakistan says “No child below the age of fourteen years shall be engaged in any fac­tory or mine or other any hazards employment.” but still child labour rarely found in every single Streets.

RIFFAT BAKHSH,

Balochistan.