Wednesday, November 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Is child labour offence?

November 15, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Child labour is itself defines that a child is doing labouring and this drsatic issue is faced on the initial stag worldwide. Child labour has been persistent prob­lem, majority of children are de­prived from their rights. They ought to risk their lives because there is no other option in their hands. I consider it the bad luck or an unfortunate life for a child.

One of the major child labour reason is poverty and lack of ed­ucation. Most of uneducated par­ents sell their child for money which would they survive there life and some mechor children don’t want to burdening their par­ents, so they wish to be the right hand of their parents. 

Child labor is banned in many countries like Pakistan, Yemen, In­dia, Afghanistan and few more countries, According to article 11.3 of the constitution of Pakistan says “No child below the age of fourteen years shall be engaged in any fac­tory or mine or other any hazards employment.” but still child labour rarely found in every single Streets.

A New Milestone

RIFFAT BAKHSH,

Balochistan.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1699945620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023