Is child labour offence?

Child labour is itself defines that a child is doing labouring and this drsatic issue is faced on the initial stag worldwide. Child labour has been persistent problem, majority of children are deprived from their rights. They ought to risk their lives because there is no other option in their hands. I consider it the bad luck or an unfortunate life for a child.
One of the major child labour reason is poverty and lack of education. Most of uneducated parents sell their child for money which would they survive there life and some mechor children don’t want to burdening their parents, so they wish to be the right hand of their parents.
Child labor is banned in many countries like Pakistan, Yemen, India, Afghanistan and few more countries, According to article 11.3 of the constitution of Pakistan says “No child below the age of fourteen years shall be engaged in any factory or mine or other any hazards employment.” but still child labour rarely found in every single Streets.
RIFFAT BAKHSH,
Balochistan.