Kindness makes IGS go round!

When one enters International Grammar School, Islamabad, they are not only awestruck by the grandiose of the pillared building and the sprawling grounds; they are captivated by the aura of kindness that prevails around the campus. After all IGS has been certified by The Great Kindness Challenge and is a kindness certified school.

No act of kindness is too big or too small – every act matters – every act is important. This is the mantra of the IGS visionaries – the Principal, Mrs. B. A. Kureshi.

And the Vice Principal, Mrs. Amber Kureshi, who is also the Kindness Ambassador of the Great Kindness World Challenge says and I quote that, “If you can be anything in life be kind – kindness is the most underrated trait yet it is the most important. One of the most important thing one should learn in school is empathy and the sense of right and wrong and how it is not right to bully others - you can stand up for yourselves and others”.

Every year, IGS celebrates Kindness Week with aplomb. Students and teachers alike are caught up in the kindness fervor. From writing thank you notes, to greeting each other with a smile; from helping a teacher with her books to helping a fellow student complete their missing work; from sharing their lunch, to brining candies for the whole class; from greeting the guards politely to acknowledging the efforts of the custodial staff; the spirit of kindness covers IGS like an invisible shield – invisible yet palpable.

This year, IGS is joining the international community of students in celebrating Kindness Day on Monday, 13th November 2023. The day will be marked with a special assembly, poster competitions, writing notes for the kindness tree and special in-class activities prepared by the teachers. This will be followed by participating in the worldwide “Antibullying Week 2023” which has the theme, “Make a Noise about Bullying”, this year. The students will also be incorporating themes of bullying and cyberbullying in their lessons this week. IGS will be taking part in the International Odd Socks Day, which which is a sends the message that it is okay to be different and to stand up against bullying and discrimination in a unique and fun way!

International Grammar School takes great pride in the fact that it not only provides a solid academic foundation to its students, but also rekindles their spirits, nurtures their talents; and most importantly, focuses on strengthening their moral values.

Although kindness activities are a regular part of campus life at IGS, this week consolidates everything the students do the whole year. In this week, every Grammarian thinks, speaks, breathes and lives kindness. Remember, kindness is doing what you can, where you can with what you have.