KMU vows to produce skilled professionals capable of saving lives

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar reiterates its commitment to producing skilled professionals capable of saving lives through its recent participation in the nationwide Pakistan Life Savers Program (PLSP).

Organized by the KMU Public Health Department, the initiative aimed at equipping students and faculty with essential life-saving skills, including hands-on CPR, bleeding control, and other critical emergency response measures.

Under the guidance of Dr. Abdul Jalil, Head of the Family Medicine Department at IPHSS, and in collaboration with his dedicated team, including Osama and Dr. Hassam, the workshop saw enthusiastic involvement from various contributors.

Notable among the participants were Registrar KMU Inamullah, Dr Haji Bahader, Director IPMR Dr Irfan, Dr Imad, Dr Zia-ur-Rehman, along with several esteemed faculty members, playing vital roles.

Dr. Abdul Jalil highlighted the significance of PLSP in enlightening Pakistani youth about life-saving methods.

He emphasized the program’s objective to forge partnerships with key stakeholders in the health and education sectors, with the ultimate goal of transforming Pakistan into a nation of skilled individuals proficient in life-saving techniques.