Wednesday, November 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP minister, LG secy to hold online open court on Facebook

Our Staff Reporter
November 15, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  In a bid to boost transparency and efficiency, Engn Amir Durrani, the caretaker Minister for Local Government & Rural Development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will join Secretary LG Daud Khan in an online Open Court program on Facebook. 

Organized by the Local Government Department, the initiative aims to raise public awareness and address community concerns. The two-hour program, scheduled for today (Wednesday) at 11 am, will serve as a platform for the minister and secretary to respond to public queries in a live Facebook session. Citizens are encouraged to submit their grievances and issues via an online Google form, with both officials committing to addressing them the following day.

The event is set to take place at the Local Government Committee Room in the Civil Secretariat, Peshawar.

Our Staff Reporter

