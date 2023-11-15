Lack of quorum forces senate session adjournment

ISLAMABAD - The lack of quorum on Tuesday forced Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Mohammad Afridi to ad­journ the session till Friday. The quorum was pointed out when senators sought to speak on a resolution passed by the Senate of Pakistan regarding military court trials. The Deputy Chairman ordered the bell to ring for five minutes. A count was conducted, but the house was not in order, leading to the adjournment of the session until Friday. Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League’s Saadia Abbassi re­quested the withdrawal of a resolution passed by the Senate, urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its de­cision on military court tri­als. During a point of order, she termed the resolution’s passage as against the spir­it of the constitution and democracy. She asserted that the Supreme Court’s verdict on military courts was in the best interest of Pakistan. The senator also urged the caretaker gov­ernment to take steps to improve law and order in the Balochistan province.