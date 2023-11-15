Wednesday, November 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Lack of quorum forces senate session adjournment

Lack of quorum forces senate session adjournment
Agencies
November 15, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The lack of quorum on Tuesday forced Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Mohammad Afridi to ad­journ the session till Friday. The quorum was pointed out when senators sought to speak on a resolution passed by the Senate of Pakistan regarding military court trials. The Deputy Chairman ordered the bell to ring for five minutes. A count was conducted, but the house was not in order, leading to the adjournment of the session until Friday. Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League’s Saadia Abbassi re­quested the withdrawal of a resolution passed by the Senate, urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its de­cision on military court tri­als. During a point of order, she termed the resolution’s passage as against the spir­it of the constitution and democracy. She asserted that the Supreme Court’s verdict on military courts was in the best interest of Pakistan. The senator also urged the caretaker gov­ernment to take steps to improve law and order in the Balochistan province.

A New Milestone

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1699945620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023