Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Lahore traffic police launches Whatsapp campaign to eliminate smog

INP
November 15, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Traffic Police has launched a public commu­nication campaign on What­sApp to eliminate smog in the city. Citizens are encour­aged to WhatsApp videos and pictures of vehicles emitting smoke, garbage burning, crop residues, tire burners, and other causes of pollution to the official WhatsApp number 03268888088. The police will take immediate action against such vehicles and issue ap­preciation certificates to the citizens who WhatsApp the videos and photos. This year, the traffic police has issued challan tickets to 51,321 vehi­cles that were emitting smoke and closed 5,519 vehicles that were emitting dangerous smoke. The police is urging all citizens to show responsibility and help eliminate smog.

INP

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1699945620.jpg

