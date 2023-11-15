LHC directs DCs to announce decisions on PTI applications

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday concluded the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek Insaf challenging the prohibition on PTI’s meetings, rallies, and corner meetings in five districts directing the DCs to announce pending decisions on PTI’s applications seeking permission for public gatherings. The Lahore High Court Justice Ali Baqir Najafi heard the petition filed by PTI activist Zubair Kisana. The petitioner through a submitted application in the LHC had pleaded his concerns on lack of response on PTI’s applications filed in various districts seeking authorization from the local district administration in Hafizabad, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Shiekhupora and Narowal to hold a public rallies, corner meeting and workers convention in view of upcoming general elections.
Kisana in his pettionhad maintained that despite submitting requests for public gathering to the concerned Deputy Commissioners offices in five districts, there was no decisive move taken on the applications by the district administrations. Kisana in his pettion termed the delay in response to PTI requests as an effort to restrain PTI from holding political activities in potent regions of the province with high political significance. The petitioner requested the court to issue directives to the Deputy Commissioners of all the five districts to timely announce the pending decisions on PTI’s requests for political exercise.