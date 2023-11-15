LHC directs DCs to announce decisions on PTI applications

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday concluded the peti­tion filed by Pakistan Tehreek Insaf challenging the prohibi­tion on PTI’s meetings, ral­lies, and corner meetings in five districts directing the DCs to announce pending de­cisions on PTI’s applications seeking permission for pub­lic gatherings. The Lahore High Court Justice Ali Baqir Najafi heard the petition filed by PTI activist Zubair Kisana. The petitioner through a sub­mitted application in the LHC had pleaded his concerns on lack of response on PTI’s applications filed in various districts seeking authoriza­tion from the local district administration in Hafizabad, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Shiekhupora and Narowal to hold a public rallies, corner meeting and workers con­vention in view of upcoming general elections.

Kisana in his pettionhad maintained that despite sub­mitting requests for public gathering to the concerned Deputy Commissioners of­fices in five districts, there was no decisive move taken on the applications by the district administrations. Kisana in his pettion termed the delay in response to PTI requests as an effort to re­strain PTI from holding po­litical activities in potent regions of the province with high political significance. The petitioner requested the court to issue directives to the Deputy Commission­ers of all the five districts to timely announce the pending decisions on PTI’s requests for political exercise.