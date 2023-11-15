Wednesday, November 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Liberians vote in presidential run-off between football legend and ex-VP

Agencies
November 15, 2023
International

MONROVIA-Liberians were voting on Tuesday to decide whether to hand former football star George Weah a second term as president despite a mixed record or elect political veteran Joseph Boakai.
Turnout appeared lower than in the first round of voting on October 10, with shorter queues outside polling centres around the capital, Monrovia, an AFP journalist saw.
By late morning, voting was taking place peacefully and there were no reports of major incidents or violence. “I want to commend the peace we see at all polling stations -- we salute the Liberian people,” Nevers Mumba, a former vice president of Zambia, now leading the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy In Africa, told AFP at a polling centre in the suburb of Paynesville.

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1699945620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023