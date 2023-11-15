Liberians vote in presidential run-off between football legend and ex-VP

MONROVIA-Liberians were voting on Tuesday to decide whether to hand former football star George Weah a second term as president despite a mixed record or elect political veteran Joseph Boakai.

Turnout appeared lower than in the first round of voting on October 10, with shorter queues outside polling centres around the capital, Monrovia, an AFP journalist saw.

By late morning, voting was taking place peacefully and there were no reports of major incidents or violence. “I want to commend the peace we see at all polling stations -- we salute the Liberian people,” Nevers Mumba, a former vice president of Zambia, now leading the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy In Africa, told AFP at a polling centre in the suburb of Paynesville.