Mali army says has entered rebel stronghold of Kidal

BAMAKO-Mali’s army on Tuesday said it had entered the northern town of Kidal, a stronghold of Tuareg-dominated separatist groups which poses a major sovereignty issue for the junta-led government. “The (Malian Armed Forces) took up position in the town of Kidal this Tuesday,” the general staff said in a statement on social media. The move marks a notable symbolic success for Mali’s ruling junta, which seized power in 2020. The army and the state had been virtually absent for years from the town, which is controlled by the predominantly Tuareg armed groups. The insubordination of the town and of the Kidal region, where the army suffered humiliating defeats between 2012 and 2014, has been a long-standing source of irritation for the government in the capital, Bamako. Mali’s military leaders have made the restoration of territorial sovereignty their mantra. The military had drawn closer to Kidal over the weekend, clashing with separatist fighters and rebel groups in what may have signalled the start of fighting for the strategically important northern crossroads. The rebels in Kidal on Friday cut telephone links in anticipation of an army offensive following several days of air strikes.