Massive encroachments have become menace for citizens, VVIPs

Rawalpindi-The massive encroachments in the city in general and on Adiala Road in particular have become a menace for citizens including shoppers and motorists but also a serious security threat to VVIP personalities including judges and lawyers travelling to Adiala Jail for hearing of Cipher case.

The main Murree Road, Raja Bazaar, College Road, City Saddar Road, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Kuri Road as well as the most sensitive Adiala Road are filled with encroachments while the district administration, police and other law enforcement agencies have turned a blind eye to the issue of serious nature. The most pathetic thing is that the shopkeepers, plazas’ owners, vendors and hand push cart owners have extended their stalls to footpaths and roads causing constant traffic jams. Besides, the presence of Afghan suspects — under the garb of hand push cart owner and vendors — on Adiala Road and suburbs is yet another lingering issue that needed yet to be resolved by the LEAs.

“Drastic traffic jams have become common on major roads including Murree Road and Adiala Road due to massive encroachments,” said Shahid Khan, a student, while talking to The Nation on Tuesday.

He said that the citizens have not only personally lodged complaints with DC Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema and high ups of District Council but also wrote letters from the traffic authorities to the tehsil administrations for launching action against encroachments but in vein. Jawad Khan, a legal expert, said that since the former premier Imran Khan is in Adiala Jail, the movement of judges, lawyers and personnel of other LEAs have increased on Adiala Road.

But unfortunately, the rampant encroachments on both side of the much sensitive road is posing serious security threat to all the VVIPs, he said. He said that the police are also seemingly in deep slumber as no search operation is being conducted in the area. Presence of Afghan suspects under garb of vendors is another serious issue that needed to be addressed on priority basis, he said. Waqar Khan, a fabric trader, said that Murree Road is occupied from both sides by the vendors and hand push cart owners causing troubles in smooth flow of traffic.

“Commercial Market and its roads are in control of encroachers while authorities are taking no action against them,” said Mir Azam, a trader. Many other citizens have demanded the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar to issue immediate orders to DC, RPO and CPO Rawalpindi to clear the city of all kinds of encroachments and to conduct search operations in these areas to flush out Afghan suspects.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema and City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, however, had not offered their comments when this correspondent sent them massages on their personal cell numbers asking about massive encroachments in the city and the failure of police and district administration in this regard.