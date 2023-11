LAHORE - A good number of matches were played in the Union Club OK Es­tate & Builders Tennis Champi­onship. In the men’s singles 2nd round, Malik Hasnain beat M Younus 8-1 and Ahsan Ahmed beat Rehan Dulara 8-2. In the ladies singles 2nd round, Soraya Bus beat Tahreem You­suf 8-0. In the U17 singles 1st round, Aisam Abdul Wadood beat Abdullah Amir 7-6, 6-2, Laraib Shamsi beat Eschelle Asif 6-2, rtd, Ismail Aftab beat Arham Shehzad 6-3, 6-0. In U13 singles QFs, Laraib Shamsi beat Zayd Zaman 4-2 4-2.