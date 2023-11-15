MCL removes 173 encroachments

LAHORE - The Metro­politan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital. An MCL spokesperson told the media here on Tuesday that encroachment squad re­moved 173 encroachments from various locations of the city. Seventy encroachments were removed from Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, 10 from Ravi zone, eight from Gulberg zone, nine from Aziz Bhatti zone, 18 from Shalimar zone, 21 in Nishtar zone and and 10 from Wahga zone while re­maining were removed from other hotspots areas of the city. A total of 109 warning notices and challans were is­sued as well During the oper­ation, banners were removed and at least six selling points of vulture meat for charity, popularly known as ‘cheel gosht, were cleared. The ser­vices wing of the corporation replaced and repaired 310 street-lights. The anti-smog spray was conducted at 28 roads while water was also sprayed at 39 points. MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Freed su­pervised the operation and warned that the operation would continue till clearance of the city roads and bazaars.