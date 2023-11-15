More steps needed to promote Islamic banking in Pakistan: PU VC

LAHORE - Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that more steps are needed for the promotion of Islamic banking in the country.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of a three-day research week organized by Punjab Uni­versity Hailey College of Commerce here on Tuesday. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Baba Gurunanak University Prof Dr Muhammad Afzal, Dean Faculty of Commerce Prof Dr Mubbasher Munawar Khan, Gen­eral Manager National Bank of Pakistan Hasan Raza Khan, Muhammad Mustafa Mahmood from Saudi Arabia, Principal HCC Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed, del­egates from Pakistan and other countries, research­ers, faculty members and a large number of students were present. Dr Khalid Mahmood said that a gradu­ate of Healy College of Commerce can easily make his place in the market. He said that holding such events helps in making ideas into reality. He congratulated the organizers for organizing an excellent event and hoped that it would help promote business in the country in accordance with Islamic principles.

Dr Muhammad Afzal said that increase in the number of students in Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce every year shows that the teachers are hardworking and competent. Prof Dr Mubbasher Munawar Khan said that there is a need to promote research that benefits the so­ciety. He said that research work should not be done only for increasing the quantity but for prac­tical benefit in business. He said that it is possible to improve the economic situation of the country through research based on solving the problems faced by industry and business.