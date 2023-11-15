Naqvi reviews setting up of 9 model agri centres in Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting at CM’s Officer on Tuesday, reviewed the establishment of model agricultural centres in Punjab.

During the session, a strategic decision was made to establish nine such centres across Punjab. He directed formulating a comprehensive plan to ensure farmers have centralised access to a spectrum of services, emphasising the implementation of measures aimed at modernising the agricultural sector.

The participants were briefed on the Okara-based model agriculture centre during the meeting. Stressing the importance of a thorough plan, the CM urged the development of a detailed blueprint for the establishment of these model agri centres.

At the divisional level, these centres are poised to become comprehensive hubs offering essential services to farmers all under one roof. Facilities, including seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, agricultural machinery and equipment will be made available to farmers at these centres.

Further, the meeting highlighted that these centres will encompass marketing and storage facilities for a variety of produce, including fruits, vegetables and other commodities. The phased programme for the establishment of model agri centres will extend to districts as well.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Agriculture and agri experts attended the meeting.