Nepra hints at approving Rs1.25/unit hike in power tariff for Discos, KE consumers

ISLAMABAD-The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has hinted at allowing the power distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric to charge an additional Rs1.25 per unit from the consumers, as the regulator was informed that the electricity drawl during the first quarter of ongoing fiscal has declined by 9.5pc.

NEPRA has conducted a public hearing on the petition of Discos which had sought the authority approval to transfer Rs 22.92 billion to power consumers on account of quarterly adjustments for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24. The hearing was headed by Nepra Chairman Waseem Mukhtar while the authority’s members including Mathar Niaz Rana, Eng Maqsood Anwar Khan, Amina Ahmed, and Rafique Ahmad Shaikh were also present on the occasion.

As per the petition, out of the total additional amount of Rs22.92 billion, Discos sought the permission to collect Rs12.96 billion from its consumers as capacity charges. This will be paid to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to cover the cost of electricity that Discos did not inject into the national demand due to system constraints or low electricity requirements. More than half of the increase in the power tariff is mainly due to capacity payments to the IPPs, mainly by FESCO, LESCO, and IESCO, during the 1st quarter (July to September) of 2023-24.

It was informed that Lahore Electric Supply Company has paid the highest capacity payments of Rs 10.450 billion to IPPs, followed by Faisalabad Supply Company Rs 4.391 billion, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Rs 3.743 billion, Tribal Electric Supply Company Rs 927 million, Sukkur Electric Power Company Rs 138 million and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Rs 9 million only. The remaining Discos including Multan Electric Power Company, Quetta Electric Supply Company, Gujranwala Electric Power Company and Peshawar Electric Supply Company had negative capacity payments during the quarter.

The regulator asked LESCO to justify such a huge amount on account of capacity payments, however, the representative of the company has failed to satisfy the Nepra. Representing the Discos, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) cited various factors, including variation in capacity charges, variable operation and maintenance (O&M), additional recovery on incremental sales, use of system charges, market operator fee, and fuel cost adjustment (FCA) impact on transfer and distribution (T&D) losses for the quarter.

In addition, the consumers will also pay Rs4.28 billion as variable O&M costs, Rs6.42 billion for T&D losses on monthly FCA, and Rs10.3 billion for use of system charges and market operator fees. No quarterly adjustments would be applicable on incremental consumption. The impact of incremental units for the quarter has been worked out at a negative Rs11.047 billion. It is the cost of units purchased for the industrial incremental sale.

The data shared with Nepra indicates that IESCO demanded recovery of Rs5.542 billion, Lesco Rs10.305 billion, Fesco Rs4.754 billion, Pesco Rs2.096 billion, Tesco Rs1.195 billion, Hesco Rs1.056 billion, Sepco Rs926 million. Mepco and Qesco have shown savings of Rs728 million and Rs2.625 billion respectively. Discos’ inefficiencies, power losses, and theft in systems would be recovered from the consumers in the form of recoveries. Nepra was informed that the electricity drawl by Discos has declined by 9.5 percent during the 1st quarter. During the hearing while answering the questions of the intervenors and the attendees, the Authority said that high inflation, exchange rate, and petroleum prices were the instrumentals to base tariff increase.

However, when asked would the base tariff be reduced if the inflation comes down to single-digit, the interest rate is reduced and the rupee gets strength. The members said: “No; we can adjust it through the quarterly and monthly adjustments.” Replying to a query regarding the IMF’s new demand for the tariff increase, the regulator refrained from comments, saying that they have not yet received any petition from the government in this regard. According to NEPRA’s calculation of the data submitted by Discos, the increase could be Rs1.25/unit. The Authority has reserved the judgment and will issue its final decision later. This increase in tariff will apply to all Discos and K-Electric customers, except lifeline customers. Under the federal government’s recent guidelines, the QTA once decided for the Discos will be automatically applicable to K-Electric too with the same amount and timeframe.