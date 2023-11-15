Novo Nordisk, others organise policy dialogue on World Diabetes Day 2023

PESHAWAR-Novo Nordisk Pakistan in collaboration with Embassy of Denmark in Pakistan and Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar organized a policy dialogue on World Diabetes Day 2023 in Peshawar.

Policymakers, government departments, UN, NGOs, academia, media, medical associations, and corporates developed a joint call to action on diabetes and obesity prevention and promotion of healthy lifestyle. The policy dialogue was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Jakob Linulf, Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Muhammad Yahya Akhunzada, Joint Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr. Riaz Anwar, Advisor Health to Chief Minister, Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shoukat Ali and Rashed Rafique Butt, Vice President & General Manager Novo Nordisk Pakistan including other dignitaries.

Prof Dr AH Aamir, Project Director D-TALK and Insulin for Life Program and HOD Endocrinology Unit, Hayatabad Medical Complex, Govt. of KP briefed the audience about growing challenge of diabetes and obesity in Pakistan and efforts to tackle it. He highlighted that the government is committed to tackle the increasing burden through concerted efforts to improve the health status of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dr. Riaz Anwar, Advisor Health to Chief Minister, highlighted the impact of diabetes and obesity on the society and urged a comprehensive to be adopted through Multi-Sectoral Co-ordination that identifies the roles and responsibilities of different sectors.