Olivia Rodrigo bags six Grammy nominations

LOS ANGELES-Olivia Rodrigo is “insanely” happy about her accomplishment. At The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter spoke exclusively to People magazine and expressed how honoured she is to get six nominations for the forthcoming Grammy Awards. “Yeah. So insane. It’s just such an honour and such a pleasure to be recognized by the music community in such an incredible way,” Rodrigo tells the outlet. “I’m very grateful.” According to the star, seeing many of their friends being nominated is “half the fun”. She adds, “Honestly, sometimes that’s more exciting than you getting nominated. You are just so proud of everyone that you love.” “Noah Kahan got nominated for best new artist, and we were so excited,” Rodrigo added. “I was so excited that he got nominated.