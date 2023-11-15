‘Overworked’ actress death prompts apology in Japan

TAKARAZUKA-A prestigious Japanese all-female theatre company has admitted it feels responsible for the death of a young actress whose suspected suicide was reportedly caused by overwork. Executives from Takarazuka Revue apologised for “loss of life” but did not announce a compensation package for the 25-year-old’s family. Chairman Kenshi Koba also said he was stepping down. There’s fierce competition to join the company, one of Japan’s most popular. Formed in 1913, it has achieved cult status in Japan for its glitzy interpretations of romantic musicals.

The troupe is highly sought after by aspiring young female singers and dancers, who operate in a rigid hierarchy. Often playing male roles, the female performers draw huge audiences. “It is undeniable that a strong psychological burden was placed on the woman, and we did not sufficiently fulfil our duty of care for her safety,” Mr Koba told a news conference at the revue’s base in the western city of Takarazuka. Addressing relatives, he said: “We deeply apologise for not being able to protect a precious member of your family.” Regarding the family’s request for compensation, Mr Koba said: “I want to make sure we apologise and compensate them. “Unfortunately, we have not had the opportunity yet,” public broadcaster NHK reported him saying. The chairman and two other executives promised new measures to ensure nothing similar happened in future. It plans to reduce the number of weekly performances from nine to eight. But they said they were not aware of young artists’ struggles at the musical troupe. In a statement, they said they had received no complaints and were not aware of any staff shortages.