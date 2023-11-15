Painting competition focusing on anti-corruption campaign starts

LAHORE - Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mah­mood has said that providing awareness against corruption through art is a best source.

He was addressing at the ‘Wall of Culture Painting Competition’ organized by Punjab University, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Brighto Paints in con­nection with the anti-corruption campaign here on Tuesday. NAB Director Imran Sohail, Additional Director Attia Azmat, Resident Of­ficer-II Muhammad Kashif Nazir, Director Student Affairs Dr Mu­hammad Ali, faculty members, ad­ministrative officers and students were present. In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that NAB and PU are giving a positive mes­sage against corruption through anti-corruption activities, which is commendable. Imran Sohail said that NAB would continue to play a dynamic role to create a corruption-free society.