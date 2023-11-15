Palestine bleeds

A cold and callous indifference has descended upon the world as Israel wages a brutal total war on innocent Palestinians. A hu­miliated Israel in the wake of in­telligence collapse is behaving as the bull in china shop and insists on flattening Gaza, using the pre­text of attack by Hamas. The Unit­ed States, by dint of its veto pow­er has foiled a ceasefire resolution in the Security Council and given carte blanche to Israel to run amok like bloodfiends.

The United Nations will contin­ue to fail in its objective of pre­venting war as long as the pow­er structure is skewed in favor of the hegemony of US arising at the end of World War 2 and rein­forced at the end of the Cold War. The British moralist and histo­rian Lord Acton said that pow­er tends to corrupt; and abso­lute power corrupts absolutely. The persistence of this absolut­ism results in justification of war crimes like hospital bombings, cutting off essential services like electricity and water, forced evic­tions among a long list. The short term objective should be a cessa­tion of the assault by IDF which should be brought about by em­ploying all the pressure tactics in the diplomatic arsenal of the Muslim countries united under the umbrella of OIC. It should be followed by a massive rehabilita­tion and aid program to rebuild the shattered lives of our bat­tered Palestinian brethren.

HUSSAM MEHBOOB,

Rawalpindi.