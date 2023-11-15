Palestine bleeds

A cold and callous indifference has descended upon the world as Israel wages a brutal total war on innocent Palestinians. A humiliated Israel in the wake of intelligence collapse is behaving as the bull in china shop and insists on flattening Gaza, using the pretext of attack by Hamas. The United States, by dint of its veto power has foiled a ceasefire resolution in the Security Council and given carte blanche to Israel to run amok like bloodfiends.
The United Nations will continue to fail in its objective of preventing war as long as the power structure is skewed in favor of the hegemony of US arising at the end of World War 2 and reinforced at the end of the Cold War. The British moralist and historian Lord Acton said that power tends to corrupt; and absolute power corrupts absolutely. The persistence of this absolutism results in justification of war crimes like hospital bombings, cutting off essential services like electricity and water, forced evictions among a long list. The short term objective should be a cessation of the assault by IDF which should be brought about by employing all the pressure tactics in the diplomatic arsenal of the Muslim countries united under the umbrella of OIC. It should be followed by a massive rehabilitation and aid program to rebuild the shattered lives of our battered Palestinian brethren.
HUSSAM MEHBOOB,
Rawalpindi.