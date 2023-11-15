PHA decorating city’s entry points with green belts, plantation

MULTAN - Parks and Horticulture Au­thority (PHA) Multan has decided to beautify decorate entry/exit points of the city of saints with green belts and extensive plantation.

The plantation was already under execution and PHA Multan has already planted 350 Tabebuia and Terminelia saplings on Shuja Abad green belt, a spokesperson for PHA said in a statement on Tues­day. PHA was also executing a plantation plan to beautify green belts in Multan city and gardeners have been instruct­ed to take good care of the plants as part of PHA to give a rich greener look to Multan, Director General PHA Asif Rauf said. The DG said that suitable arrangements were being made to supply water to green belts and plants.