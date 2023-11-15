PM urges expats to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minis­ter Anwaar-ul-Haq Ka­kar on Tuesday urged the overseas Pakistanis to invest in their own country and assured that the government would provide all pos­sible support and facil­ities to them.

He said protect­ing the rights of over­seas Pakistanis was among the top priori­ties of the government. The prime minister ex­pressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the over­seas Pakistanis led by Nouman Mustafa that called on him here, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister ob­served that transfer of remittances of the Paki­stanis residing abroad through legal and safe manner was very im­portant for the country’s progress and urged them to send their amounts through the Roshan Dig­ital Pakistan Account. He further said that the Ro­shan Digital Pakistan Ac­count was the safest mean for transfer of remittanc­es and its utilization could help in improving the na­tional economy. Protec­tion of their investments and properties were the responsibility of the gov­ernment and no leniency would be tolerated in that regard, he added. Mean­while, the prime minister chaired a meeting regard­ing the Higher Education Commission (HEC) here. On the occasion, he under­lined the need of bring­ing the higher education in the country in confor­mity with the contempo­rary and economic needs. He further stressed for in­troduction of scholarships in technical and scientif­ic subjects in accordance with the global require­ments. The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister for Federal Ed­ucation and Profession­al Training Madad Ali Sindhi, HEC Chairman Dr Mukthar Ahmed, secre­tary education and oth­er senior officials, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister was briefed about the high­er education, students’ scholarships, universi­ties, and other related issues.