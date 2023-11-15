PM urges expats to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday urged the overseas Pakistanis to invest in their own country and assured that the government would provide all possible support and facilities to them.
He said protecting the rights of overseas Pakistanis was among the top priorities of the government. The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the overseas Pakistanis led by Nouman Mustafa that called on him here, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister observed that transfer of remittances of the Pakistanis residing abroad through legal and safe manner was very important for the country’s progress and urged them to send their amounts through the Roshan Digital Pakistan Account. He further said that the Roshan Digital Pakistan Account was the safest mean for transfer of remittances and its utilization could help in improving the national economy. Protection of their investments and properties were the responsibility of the government and no leniency would be tolerated in that regard, he added. Meanwhile, the prime minister chaired a meeting regarding the Higher Education Commission (HEC) here. On the occasion, he underlined the need of bringing the higher education in the country in conformity with the contemporary and economic needs. He further stressed for introduction of scholarships in technical and scientific subjects in accordance with the global requirements. The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi, HEC Chairman Dr Mukthar Ahmed, secretary education and other senior officials, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister was briefed about the higher education, students’ scholarships, universities, and other related issues.