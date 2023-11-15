Police arrest 14 outlaws

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 14 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions the Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Inam ul Haq and recovered 110 gram ice from his possession. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Awais and recovered one dagger from his possession. Likewise, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Shahzaib and recovered 240 gram heroin from his possession. The Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Asfandiyar and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Similarly, the Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Noman and recovered one 12 bore gun from his possession. The Kirpa police team arrested four accused namely Zia Mehmood, Mehmood Haider, Arshad Khan and Muhammad Hafeez and recovered 1737 gram hashish and two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Moreover, the Bhara Kahu police arrested an accused namely Muhammad Fahad Qadeer and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Furthermore, the Bani Gala police team arrested three accused namely Muhammad Asif, Sharafat Hussain and Rabnawaz and recovered one 30 bore pistol, one 222 bore rifle and 540 gram hashish from their possession, while police team also arrested an accused namely Muhammad Arslan involved in illegally gas refilling. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained. Also, Islamabad Capital Police have successfully apprehended an accused involved in a case of sexual abuse, securing his remand from the relevant court to facilitate the ongoing investigations, he said. He said that, on November 11, 2023, the Sangjani police team received information from a plaintiff who stated that my daughter and my friend’s daughter, who are about 6 years old, were sexually assaulted by an accused namely Sheikh Asif Khan. Upon receiving the information the Sangjani police team registered a case no. 796 under section 377-B PPC. The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan took immediate notice of sexual abuse case registered at Sangjani police station.

He directed the CPO/DIG Operations to apprehend the culprit on a priority basis. A specialized police team was formed under the supervision of SSP Investigation. The SSOIU and Sangjani police team utilized all scientific and technical resources and successfully apprehended the accused involved in this case. Police get a remand of the accused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has extended his commendation for this remarkable display of law enforcement, emphasizing that crimes of this nature against women and children are utterly unacceptable and that those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.