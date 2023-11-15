Police confirm husband’s arrest in woman murder case

MULTAN - Multan Police have arrested three accused including a hus­band and his two accomplices on charge of killing his wife around 13 days back, police said on Tuesday.

Complainant Ijaz Khursheed told police that his daughter Ansa Khan was married to Kha­waja Faisal Mahmood in 2011. She had borrowed Rs4 million and gave it to her husband who used money to buy a plot. How­ever, when she demanded the money back, her husband tor­tured her and the couple used to quarrel over the issue.

On November 2 night, com­plainant said, his son Ehtasham went to meet his sister but neigh­bours told him that she has died. He said that they immediately reached Nishtar Hospital where doctors conducted postmodern examination and it emerged she was strangled to death.

The police reached the hos­pital and started investigations while CPO Multan Mansoor ul Haq Rana ordered police to ar­rest the accused.

A police team headed by ASP Tayyab Wazir and SHO Jalilabad Mudassir Hussain Gilani em­ployed modern investigation techniques and worked hard un­der the supervision of SP Canton­ment division Qazi Ali Raza. Their effort bore fruit and they were able to arrest main accused, hus­band Khawaja Faisal Mahmood and accomplices Muhammad Younis and Khadim Hussain.

The accused have confessed their involvement in the kill­ing citing monetary dispute be­tween the couple as the reason, the police said.