Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Politicians from Mandi Bahauddin join PML-N

Our Staff Reporter
November 15, 2023
LAHORE   -  Before departing to Quetta along with party Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with political fig­ures from Mandi Bahauddin on Tuesday morn­ing. During the meeting, retired District and Sessions Judge Khalid Ranjha made a significant announcement, declaring his decision to join the PML-N alongwith his supporters. He expressed full confidence in the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, emphasizing their commitment to making the PML-N successful in the upcoming elections.

Former MNA Nasir Bosal and Deputy Secretary General of the party Attaullah Tarar were also present during this momentous occasion. Wel­coming the new members into the party, Shehbaz Sharif asserted that the PML-N is the representa­tive of the majority of the people and the largest party, unparalleled in its commitment to public service. He highlighted that under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N is prepared to decisively combat and overcome Pakistan’s eco­nomic crises. Shehbaz Sharif expressed confi­dence that with the return of Nawaz Sharif, the struggle for Pakistan’s economic recovery and re­lief from inflation would gain momentum.

