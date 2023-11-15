Politicians from Mandi Bahauddin join PML-N

LAHORE - Before departing to Quetta along with party Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with political figures from Mandi Bahauddin on Tuesday morning. During the meeting, retired District and Sessions Judge Khalid Ranjha made a significant announcement, declaring his decision to join the PML-N alongwith his supporters. He expressed full confidence in the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, emphasizing their commitment to making the PML-N successful in the upcoming elections.
Former MNA Nasir Bosal and Deputy Secretary General of the party Attaullah Tarar were also present during this momentous occasion. Welcoming the new members into the party, Shehbaz Sharif asserted that the PML-N is the representative of the majority of the people and the largest party, unparalleled in its commitment to public service. He highlighted that under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N is prepared to decisively combat and overcome Pakistan’s economic crises. Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence that with the return of Nawaz Sharif, the struggle for Pakistan’s economic recovery and relief from inflation would gain momentum.